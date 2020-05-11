Murder charges in decade-old cold case

Two people have been charged with the murder of a Tasmanian man who was found dead with gunshot wounds in his home more than a decade ago.

Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, was last seen alive on the night of August 2, 2009.

His body was discovered inside his Campbell Town house in the state's midlands the next morning.

Police on Monday arrested a 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, at a property in Swansea.

They have both been charged with one count of murder and are expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

"The investigation has been complex," Acting Assistant Commissioner Ian Whish-Wilson said in a statement.

"A team of dedicated investigators have worked tirelessly to ensure the family of Mr Barker have confidence that Tasmania Police has conducted a thorough and exhaustive inquiry.

"I would like to thank the investigation team for their commitment to this case."

Police in 2016 offered a $250,000 reward for any information on the case, a record amount at the time.