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The recording industry reached a milestone of $US11.5 billion ($NZ19.7b) in United States sales last year, propelled by the continued surge in vinyl records.

Vinyl record sales accounted for more than a billion in US sales in 2025, up more than 9%, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s annual report.

The US generates nearly 50% of the format’s global total, making it the leader among other physical music formats.

This is also the first time vinyl has reached over $US1b in revenue since 1983.

Although vinyl records continue to make a strong comeback, streaming made up more than 80% of the total US revenue. The number of subscribers to audio streamers like Spotify or Apple Music rose and paid streaming accounts generated about $US6.4b in revenue.

Streaming revenue comprises more than 55% of total US music sales. — TCA