Thursday, 24 September 2020

Navalny staying in Germany for rehab

    1. News
    2. World

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has made his first public appearance after being discharged from a Berlin hospital where Germany said he was being treated for poisoning by a potentially deadly nerve agent.

    View this post on Instagram

    Первый раз меня подвели к зеркалу, через 24 дня в реанимации (из которых 16 в коме). Из зеркала на меня посмотрел персонаж фильма «Властелин колец». И поверьте, это был совсем не эльф. Я ужасно расстроился: подумал, что меня никогда не выпишут. Но врачи продолжали делать своё чудо, я занимался с физиотерапевтом, ел, старался больше спать (самая большая проблема до сих пор). Последние дни мне даже уже разрешали выходить на общий балкон 2 раза по 5 минут в день. Правда, от балкона было ещё больше тоски: погода отличная, солнце светит, внизу какие-то парки и деревья, а я в палате. Но вот день пришёл - ура! После 32 дней в госпитале врачи решили, что дальнейшее восстановление требует не стационарного лечения, а нормализации жизни. Ходить, проводить время с семьей. Прогрузиться в рутину ежедневных движений. И вот - хоп - я уже ковыляю по парку в штанах на три размера больше. Первым делом попросил отвезти меня куда-нибудь, где есть деревья. Планы пока простые: физиотерапевт каждый день. Возможно, реабилитационный центр. Стоять на одной ноге. Полностью вернуть контроль над пальцами. Держать баланс. Забавно, я мечтал научиться ездить на вейк-борде за катером по волне и научился этим летом. А теперь учусь стоять на одной ноге. Всякие смешные штуки обнаружились. Например, я не могу кидать мяч левой рукой. Даже поймать могу, а кинуть - нет. Мозг просто не хочет делать это движение. Или писать от руки. До последнего времени не получалось в строчку. Все время в столбик начинал. Реабилитация, в общем. Ещё раз огромное спасибо всей команде врачей клинике «Шарите» и профессору Экарду лично. Они сделали невероятную работу. Всем вам спасибо за поддержку 💪. Она была и остаётся очень важной. Не думайте, что я не знаю, что пишите. Как только я начал более-менее соображать, мне читали комменты. Буду, кстати, стараться немного больше времени проводить в соцсетях. Вчера приходила нейропсихолог, делала тесты, проверяя, не поглупел ли я. Спрашиваю: чего делать, чтобы быстрее вернуться с точки зрения не только физической, но и головы. Ответ понравился: читайте больше, пишите в соцсети. Играйте в видеоигры. Надо узнать, можно ли получить в больнице рецепт на PS 5.

    A post shared by Алексей Навальный (@navalny) on

    Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin last month after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia. The West has demanded an explanation from the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement in the incident and said it has yet to see evidence of a crime.

    A casually-dressed and tired-looking Navalny posted a picture of himself on a park bench on Instagram on Wednesday after the hospital treating him announced he had been discharged.

    The 44-year-old opposition politician said he planned to have physiotherapy and might follow treatment at a rehabilitation centre to regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.

    “After 32 days in the hospital, doctors decided that further recovery does not require in-patient care, but a normal life. Walking, spending time with my family. Immersing myself in a daily routine,” he wrote.

    "My plans are so far simple: (go to) the physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation centre. Stand on one leg. Regaining complete control over my fingers. Maintain my balance.”

    He thanked doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital for the treatment he had received.

    His allies have said he plans to return to Russia one day, but Navalny made no reference to such plans on Wednesday.

    The German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

    Novichok is the same substance that Britain said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018. The deadly group of nerve agents was developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

    The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin's entourage did not have access to such substances.

    Charite hospital said Navalny's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care.

    "Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," it said.

    Navalny received treatment at the hospital for 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, it said.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian authorities were pleased Navalny was recovering and that he was welcome back in Russia, just like any other citizen.

    Peskov reacted angrily, however, to an article on Tuesday in French newspaper Le Monde which cited unnamed sources as saying Putin had told Emmanuel Macron in a September 14 phone call that Navalny may have poisoned himself.

    Le Monde, which said Macron had rejected Putin's hypotheses, reported that the Russian leader had told Macron that Navalny was a troublesome blogger who had tried to blackmail government officials with corruption allegations and that it was worth exploring whether Latvia had any involvement in the case.

    Peskov said there were many inaccuracies in the French report and said the newspaper was not in a position to know the details of what Putin and Macron had discussed.

    Navalny used social media to sarcastically mock Putin's purported assertion.

    "What a great theory. I reckon it deserves the closest possible study. I cooked up some Novichok in the kitchen and quietly sipped it from a flask on the plane and then fell into a coma," he wrote. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter