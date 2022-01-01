Saturday, 1 January 2022

New Year: China

    (Photo by Yu Liangyi/VCG via Getty Images)
    People view a giant tiger lantern at a lantern show to welcome the new year at Penglaige Scenic Spot in Yantai, Shandong Province of China. The Chinese Year of The Tiger commences in the Chinese lunar calendar this February 1.

    Like their eponymous zodiac animal, people born in years of the Tiger are vigorous and ambitious, daring and courageous, enthusiastic and generous.

     

