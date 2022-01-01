Saturday, 1 January 2022

New Year: Wales

    Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
    Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
    A group of friends wearing face masks pose for a photograph on New Year's Eve in Cardiff, Wales.

    The countries that make up the UK have differing Covid countermeasures in place over the festive period.

    In Scotland, a maximum of 500 people can attend outdoor events where physical distancing of one metre is in place meaning the traditional Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations have been canceled.

    The rule-of-six in regulated premises, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, was reintroduced in Wales on Boxing Day along with the closure of nightclubs.

    In England, the government has not introduced any new measures.

     

     

