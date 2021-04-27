New Zealanders in India 'just want to get home'

India reported more than 350,000 daily cases on Monday, and more than 2800 deaths, with overcrowded hospitals running low on supplies. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand is ready to help the people of India, as the country continues to deal with an escalating and equally devastating Covid-19 situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has signalled that the Government is working closely with Indian officials to establish what we can do to help.

Speaking to TVNZ'S Breakfast show, he said: "It's awful. Our heart goes out to the people in India.

"Along with the rest of the international community, we're poised to support India.

"I know a number of countries have already got oxygen and other things coming in and we've just got to back the Indian Government and the Indian community to get past this terrible situation they're in at the moment."

The situation in India has become crippling - with more than 2000 deaths and 350,000 new Covid cases being reported each day.

Officials, however, believe those numbers are not the true toll.

Having the health system overwhelmed by the sheer number of Covid-19 cases was a real fear for all the world's countries, Robertson told the AM Show, which is exactly what is playing out in India right now.

Robertson said the vaccination campaign around the world is giving light at the end of the tunnel.

"But clearly we are going to be living with Covid - as a globe - for a significant length of time."

Travel bubbles with Pacific on the cards

Robertson also gave an indication of more travel bubbles potentially opening up in what he said is the "near future".

"We're going to step out the kind of opening you've seen with the transtasman bubble - and we'll look to do that in some of our Pacific neighbouring countries in the near future."

Those comments come as countries including the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa remain completely Covid-free.

"But Covid will be with the world for a long time - and we've got to see that vaccination campaign around the globe before that sense of normality comes.

"This is a pandemic and New Zealand and Australia - we've all done really well here and we're enjoying a lot of freedoms as a result.

"But across the world there is still a lot of death, unfortunately, a lot of cases and a pandemic that still needs very close management.

Fiji, however, is dealing with a lockdown after cases emerged from a funeral that has been dubbed as a super-spreader event.

Robertson also acknowledged the situation in Fiji, where 12 new cases were confirmed in the island nation last night.

"We are supporting our friends in Fiji at a number of levels - both in terms of their Covid response, but their overall budget as well.

"It is concerning and worrying. They've taken pretty drastic and dramatic action - which is what you'd expect in a situation like this. No flights going in and out for a period of time.

"But it just reminds us all - doesn't it - that the risk of Covid isn't going anywhere."

New Zealanders in India 'just want to get home'

New Zealanders stuck in India are desperate for help, as the country experiences a devastating second wave of Covid-19 cases.

India reported more than 350,000 daily cases on Monday, and more than 2800 deaths, with overcrowded hospitals running low on supplies.

New Zealander Kiri Tepana moved to India just over a year ago when her husband was denied a visa to stay in New Zealand.

She's isolating at home with him and their two daughters in a small village in Punjab, and said the latest wave of Covid-19 cases was scary.

"Medical care is absolutely hopeless," she said, adding that the nearest hospital was a three-hour drive, and treatment was costly.

Tepana and her husband have been together for four years, but they've had trouble convincing Immigration New Zealand they are in a genuine relationship.

If her husband does not get a visa soon, Tepana and her daughters might have to leave him behind in India, she said.

"I just want to get home."

Not everyone will have that option though.

India along with Pakistan, Brazil and Papua New Guinea is on New Zealand's new "high risk" list meaning only citizens, their parents, partners and children are allowed into New Zealand. Flights from India have been suspended for the past two weeks as part of a temporary ban.

That's put Jyothi Vaidyanathan's plan on ice - having only recently secured permanent residency for herself and her 10-year-old son, who are stuck in Kerala.

"The situation is bad over here. Day by day it is actually getting worse. Today I got the news that the class teacher of my son has tested positive, and won't be coming to school."

Her husband has been working in Auckland for the past three years, and Vaidyanathan said being apart was painful for and her son.

New Zealand Indian Central Association president Paul Patel said it had been tough on Indian communities here too.

"There's been moments of sadness, difficulty, worry."

He hoped that government help, including medical equipment or vaccines, could be provided.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said New Zealand stood ready to respond to any requests for support from India.

- NZ Herald and RNZ