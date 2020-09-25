Friday, 25 September 2020

N.Korea regrets killing S.Korean to control coronavirus

    1. News
    2. World

    The heavily fortified border between North and South Korea. Photo: Getty Images
    The heavily fortified border between North and South Korea. Photo: Getty Images
    North Korea expressed regret on Friday over the death of a missing South Korean, saying it shot him as part of measures to battle the coronavirus, the South's national security adviser said.

    North Korea's United Front Department, in charge of cross-border ties, sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office a day after Seoul officials said North Korean soldiers killed a South Korean before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire.

    The message came as Moon faced intense political fallout over the incident, which coincided with a renewed push for policy to engage Pyongyang.

    The letter cited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as saying he was "sorry" that the incident disappointed the South Korean public and should not have happened, Moon's security adviser Suh Hoon said.

    The soldiers fired more than 10 shots at the man, a South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week, after he did not reveal his identity and tried to flee, Suh said, citing the letter.

    But the letter said they burned a floatation device he was using, according to their anti-virus manuals, and not his body.

    "The troops could not locate the unidentified trespasser during a search after firing the shots, and burned the device under national emergency disease prevention measures," Suh told a briefing, referring to the letter.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter