No tsunami threat after 7.6 quake near New Caledonia

New Zealand Civil Defence said there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following a 7.6 earthquake which struck near the Loyalty Islands.

Civil Defence were earlier assessing whether the quake could pose a threat.

"The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management has assessed the information with the assistance of scientific advisors. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands at a depth of 10km at 5.18pm New Zealand Time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says hazardous tsunami waves are possible for some Pacific coastlines.

Waves of up to 3m are possible in New Caledonia and Vanuatu. Waves of up 1m are possible in Fiji. And waves up up to 300mm are possible in other Pacific areas, including New Zealand.

The Loyalty Islands are part of New Caledonia, found to the northwest of New Zealand.