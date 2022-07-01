North Korea says Covid outbreak began with patients touching 'alien things'

North Korea concluded that its first Covid-19 outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, its state media reported on Friday.

"It was known that an 18-year-old soldier surnamed Kim and a 5-year-old kindergartner surnamed Wi contacted with alien things in a hill around barracks and residential quarters in Ipho-ri early in April," KCNA said.

Ihpo-ri is a region in Kumgang county on the country's east coast near the border with South Korea.