Friday, 3 July 2020

NZ included as Britain scraps quarantines

    1. News
    2. World

    Passengers in the arrivals lounge in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Getty
    Passengers in the arrivals lounge in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo: Getty
    Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the US - the British government says.

    The move, effective July 10, clears the way for millions of British tourists to take summer holidays without worrying about being quarantined when they return. Those arriving from higher-risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days under a rule which has angered airlines and travel companies.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had debated for days how to ease the quarantine rules. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own health policies within the United Kingdom, have not announced plans to lift the measures.

    "There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

    "Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," he said.

    As the spread of the novel coronavirus slows in Europe, countries are reopening travel after more than three months of lockdown.

    The full list of countries has not yet been published. New Zealand is included, as are the Vatican and Britain's overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar. The United States remains on the "red list".

    "The U.S. from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn't a reciprocal arrangement in place," Shapps said.

    Britain's foreign ministry will also set out exemptions from a global advisory against "all but essential" international travel, from July 4, a key to normal insurance being valid.

    The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list to reciprocate by relaxing their own restrictions.

    The move to ditch the quarantine comes as England's High Court is due to hear a legal challenge by British Airways , backed by low-cost rivals Ryanair and easyJet . They argue the quarantine had no scientific basis and was unworkable.

    Britain, with the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, is slowly reopening its economy. England and Northern Ireland will reopen pubs this weekend, and Scotland and Wales are expected to follow later in July.

    Johnson has warned people to maintain social distancing rules and is expected to repeat that caution at a news conference on Friday.

    "Anyone who flouts social distancing and COVID-secure rules is not only putting us all at risk but letting down those businesses and workers who have done so much to prepare for this new normal," he will say. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter