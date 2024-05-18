Obituary: Francisco van der Hoff, missionary

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A collaboration with economist Nico Roozen and ecumenical development agency Solidaridad, "Max Havelaar" launched in 1988 and became a model thousands followed. He paved the way for fair prices, wages, and living incomes for small and subsistence farmers across the globe. Six years later, as the initiative expanded into North America and Britain, it became Fairtrade. Today Fairtrade International, the umbrella body overseeing the many national fair-trade organisations, sells Fairtrade products worldwide and aids more than 2 million farmers directly. His work was acknowledged with many awards, including France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honour.
Van der Hoff died on February 13 aged 84. — Agencies