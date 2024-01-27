Obituary: Jacques Delors, politician

The president of the European commission Jacques Delors, in Brussels, Belgium, on June 10, 1993. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

French politician Jacques Delors was a passionate advocate for the European Union and a staunch president of the European Commission who clashed with many rivals, most notably former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. A union member from a young age, Delors joined the Socialist Party in the 1970s. After a two-year stint in the European Parliament, he served as minister of finance, economics and budget under president Francois Mitterand. He went on to serve three terms as European Commission president, instigating and overseeing the European Union’s single currency project. He decided not to run for the French presidency in the 1995 election and remained mostly preoccupied with European issues. He died on December 27, aged 98. — Agencies