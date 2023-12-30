Obituary: Ken Mattingly, astronaut

Ken Mattingly. Photo: supplied

Astronaut Ken Mattingly piloted Apollo 16 and later flew the space shuttle, but a potential case of measles meant he missed one of the most famous space missions of all, Apollo 13. A navy pilot, Mattingly started astronaut training in 1965 and was a member of the support crews for Apollo 8 (the first to go to the moon) and 11 (the first lunar landing). Apollo 13 was to be his first space flight but a measles scare — he did not contract the disease — meant he missed out on a flight which ended up damaged and stranded in space. Mattingly played a large part in the subsequent rescue exercise. He finally made it to space, as command module pilot on Apollo 16. He and his mission commander, John Young, were the only people to have flown to the moon and also a Space Shuttle mission. Mattingly died on October 31, aged 87. — Agencies