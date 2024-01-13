Obituary: Rosalynn Carter, first lady

Close-up of US First Lady Rosalynn Carter during an unspecified event, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, 23 July, 1979. Photo: Getty Images

Rosalynn Carter redefined what the role of being the wife of the president of the United States was. Before her husband, Jimmy Carter, a Georgia Democrat, took office in January 1977, very few first ladies had played any overt political role. Carter, long hailed by her husband as his closest adviser and an equal partner in everything he had accomplished, played an important role in the Carter administration right from the beginning, up to and including attending cabinet meetings as a spectator. Only months into his term, the president sent her on a mission to Latin America to tell dictators he meant what he said about denying military aid and other support to violators of human rights. After Ronald Reagan’s election win in 1980, Carter remained active in public life, being an active supporter of a range of humanitarian causes and in particular advocating for better mental health services, a cause she took up when her husband was governor of Georgia. She and Jimmy knew each other their entire lives — his mother was a nurse who delivered her as a baby, and they grew up in Plains, Georgia. They were married for more than 77 years, until Carter’s death on November 19, aged 96. — Agencies