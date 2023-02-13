Objects shot down 'didn't closely resemble' Chinese balloon

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters

The objects downed over Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina and were much smaller.

"These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on," , a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said.

The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comment that US officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said teams are looking for the cylindrical object a US fighter jet shot down over Yukon territory on his orders a day ago so that they can analyse it and learn more about its purpose.

"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object," Trudeau told reporters before departing for a previously scheduled fund-raising event in Yukon.

"There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important."