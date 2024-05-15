One dead in New Caledonia amid unrest: reports

A person has been shot dead amidst escalating unrest, New Caledonia's French High Commissioner has confirmed.

The circumstances are unclear, and two others have been injured amid a third day of violence in the French territory.

The unrest comes following a proposal by France which would allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to vote in provincial elections - a move local leaders fear will dilute the vote of the indigenous population.

"I sense dark hours have arrived in New Caledonia," commissioner Louis Le Franc said.

"So what we must remember from what I am going to tell you is a call for calm, stop, stop.

"Stop what has been started."

France has sent in more than 600 reinforcements to back up local police.

More than 130 people have been arrested and fears are turning to how these people will be detained, with the prison population already at capacity.

Local journalist Coralie Cochin told RNZ a curfew had been announced for Wednesday night, starting at 6pm (local time).

A New Zealander holidaying in New Caledonia earlier told RNZ residents in the territory believed the situation could get worse.

Mike Lightfoot and his family are stuck in New Caledonia until at least Friday after the government imposed curfews and a drinking ban to try to quell protests.

Lightfoot said the situation seemed peaceful as his family returned from a beach north of Noumea, but the number of protests escalated as they entered the capital.

Intersections were blocked and some on fire. Riot police were throughout the city.

Lightfoot and his wife had to leave the hotel at night to find a doctor after she developed a chest infection.

"It was a frightening experience. We could hear gunshots. We heard explosions."

They had to drive through a roundabout on fire, blocked by 150 protesters.

He said locals and staff in the hotel had told them they believed protests could escalate with the presence of more riot police and latest moves from France.