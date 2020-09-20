Otago professor on Ginsburg's death and implications

Professor Robert Patman from the University of Otago talks with Pat Brittenden about the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg's death on Friday from cancer after 27 years on the court has handed President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, the opportunity to expand its conservative majority to 6-3 at a time of a gaping political divide in America.

Prof Patman and Pat Brittenden discuss what the 87-year-old's death means for the US election and the Supreme Court.