Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi talks with United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Before Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed for Washington, she told her nation’s lawmakers that her Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump yesterday would be "very difficult".

Actually, it was awkward.

After a reporter questioned Trump about not warning Japan before launching his "surprise" offensive in Iran, he said surprise was the point.

"Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" Trump said, turning towards a visibly tense Takaichi, seated next to him. "Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"

The joke hung in the air. There was brief and muted laughter.

Takaichi’s eyes appeared to widen, but she kept her expression neutral as the cameras rolled. She did not comment on the president’s remark. (She smiled at other times during their meeting.)

For her part, Takaichi focused her statements on a new $US550 billion ($NZ935 billion) trade pact involving Alaskan oil.

It was also confirmed that GE Vernova Inc and Hitachi Ltd will build BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactors in Tennessee and Alabama at a cost of as much as $US40b. Japan will also invest up to $US33b in natural gas power plants in Pennsylvania and Texas. — TCA