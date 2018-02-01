Pharmacist jailed over deadly meningitis outbreak

Glenn Chin was convicted on racketeering and fraud charges but cleared of second-degree murder. Photo: Reuters

A US pharmacist has been jailed for eight years over his role in a fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 that killed 76 people and made hundreds more ill.

Glenn Chin (49), the former supervisory pharmacist at New England Compounding Center, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston in October on racketeering and fraud charges.

He was cleared of second-degree murder charges, which would have exposed him to a maximum prison sentence of life.

Prosecutors had asked US District Judge Richard Stearns to sentence Chin to 35 years in prison for overseeing the dispensing of substandard drugs made in filthy conditions at the now-defunct Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC.

They said those drugs included mould-tainted steroids produced at NECC that were then injected into patients, harming at least 793 people in 20 different states.

Stearns said the outbreak pushed families to the breaking point and caused many to lose faith in the medical system and regulators who were "derelict" in their oversight of compounding pharmacies like NECC that make custom drugs.

"The common thread that runs through this entire proceeding is the word tragedy," he said.

But Stearns said he could not allow personal feelings to interfere with reaching a fair sentence for Chin, who received a year less than the nine-year prison term the judge imposed in June on NECC's co-founder and former president, Barry Cadden.

Prosecutors said that Chin, while supervising the so-called clean rooms in which NECC's drugs were made, directed staff to ship untested drugs, use expired ingredients, falsify cleaning logs and ignore mould and bacteria.

Mary Beth Krakowski, an Indiana nurse whose aunt Alice Machowiak died after being injected with the tainted steroids, in court said Chin should have acted to stop the contaminated drugs from being distributed but put his personal gain over patients' welfare.

"You could have been the unsung hero saving peoples' lives," she said.

Chin wept as he apologised to the victims. Had he known the drugs were tainted, he would not have sent them out, Chin said.

"This should never have happened," he said.

A separate jury in March found Cadden guilty of racketeering and fraud but similarly cleared him of second-degree murder over the deaths of 25 people.

Beyond Chin and Cadden, charges were filed in 2014 against 12 other people associated with NECC. Three have pleaded guilty. A trial for the remaining nine defendants is scheduled for October.