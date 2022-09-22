PM condemns Russia's escalation of Ukraine invasion

Jacinda Ardern condemned the "extraordinary escalation" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has strongly condemned Russia's recent escalation in the Ukraine war, including the threat of nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of military reservists and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

Russia "also has various means of destruction", he said.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff."

Russian defence secretary Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 people would be mobilised.

Ardern said New Zealand already condemned the "illegal invasion" and stood "firmly against the escalation of this invasion".

The threat of the use of nuclear weapons highlighted the falsehood of the war, she said.

"[It] flies in the face of the lie that they have told that they are there to liberate others and yet they would use the threat of such weapons against them.

"What we need here is a rallying cry from the world, what is happening in Ukraine is illegal, it's immoral, it's causing the loss of civilian life and that loss could extend if as Putin has claimed he broadens the types of weapons he uses in this war."

She said the Ukrainian conflict was an example of why New Zealand wanted the world rid of nuclear weapons saying "we are all unsafe so long as these weapons exist".

Speaking at the UN earlier, US President Joe Biden accused Russia of making "reckless" and "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons and said Moscow had violated the core tenets of United Nations membership by invading Ukraine.

Ardern spoke with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at an event they both attended in New York.

He was "very familiar [with] and very grateful for" New Zealand's assistance in the conflict, she told reporters later.

New Zealand troops, based in the UK, are training Ukrainian recruits and military equipment has also been donated.

Ardern said she had not been asked to provide further support.

"I have not had anyone close to the conflict express anything other than gratitude for the scale of New Zealand's contribution."