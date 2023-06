Police search for Nottingham killings motive

Police forensic officers work near a van following the deadly attacks in Nottingham city centre. Photo: Reuters

British police are questioning a man on suspicion of murder as they sought the motive for a stabbing and van attack in the city of Nottingham which left three people dead and another in a critical condition.

Two 19-year-olds, a man and a woman who were university students, were found dead on a city centre street with stab wounds after police were alerted about 4am (local time) on Tuesday.

Another man, a 65-year-old school caretaker, was then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about 3.2km away. A van, stolen from the caretaker, was then driven at three people, leaving one man critically injured in hospital.

After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said investigations had revealed that a man who matched the suspect's description had also attempted to break into a residential care home after attacking the students.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive.

"This does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack," Home Secretary Suella Braverman told parliament on Wednesday.

The BBC reported that the suspect was believed to be a migrant of West African origin with a history of mental health issues.

The incident has shocked the city in central England, particularly the student community, with Nottingham home to two universities with more than 50,000 students.

The University of Nottingham students were attacked as they returned home from a post-exam party, the Times reported.

One of the teenage victims, Grace Kumar, had played hockey for England's Under 18 team, with her family describing her as an adored daughter and sister and a "truly wonderful and beautiful young lady".

Fellow student Barnaby Webber was said to be a keen cricket player, with his parents saying he was "a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

"Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son," they said in a statement released to the media.

The final victim was named as Ian Coates, a school site manager.

"Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed," said Ross Middleton, the Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy.