Poop-emoji statue evokes stain of January 6 riot

A new temporary statue of a brass-coloured desk with a large poop-shaped emoji on top of it is seen near the Capitol in Washington. Photo: Reuters

There is a new temporary statue attracting attention near the US Capitol: a brass-coloured desk with poop on top of it.

The faeces atop, slightly larger than a soccer ball, looks like the popular iPhone poop emoji without the eyes and sits on top of the approximately two metre wide desk.

Viewed from the right perspective the pyramid of poop traces the outline of the Capitol's famous round dome.