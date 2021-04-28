Porsche driver who filmed dying officers jailed

WARNING: Graphic content

Porsche driver Richard Pusey could walk from jail within days despite a 10-month sentence for his "heartless, cruel and disgraceful" filming of dead and dying police officers after a Melbourne crash.

The husband of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, one of the four officers killed, says his pain is "almost unbearable" and Pusey's sentence too lenient.

Pusey had been pulled over for speeding at 149km/h in his Porsche on the Eastern Freeway, when a truck driver crashed into the emergency lane on April 22 last year.

Senior Constable Kevin King, and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, also died in the crash. Pusey avoided injury because he was urinating off the side of the freeway.

Instead of helping, he retrieved his phones and slowly walked around and filmed the scene, zooming in on the dead and dying officers and their injuries.

"That is f***ing justice, absolutely amazing," Pusey said, focusing on a damaged unmarked police car.

He walked towards the truck, driven by a sleep-deprived and drug-addled Mohinder Singh, and said: "You c***s, I guess I'll be getting a f***ing Uber home, huh".

The 42-year-old was jailed in Victoria's County Court on Wednesday for 10 months after pleading guilty to offences including outraging public decency.

His sentence includes the 296 days he has already spent in custody, which means he could walk free within days if he is granted bail on unrelated matters.

Outside court, Sen Const Taylor's husband Stuart Schultze said it "tears my heart and soul" to see and hear references to his wife's final moments as filmed by Pusey.

"The pain is almost unbearable," he told reporters.

Mr Schultze also said the sentence imposed by Judge Trevor Wraight was too lenient

"I find it to be outraging public decency that a more appropriate sentence was not imposed by this court," the man said.

Judge Wraight labelled Pusey's conduct at the scene as "heartless, cruel and disgraceful" among other descriptors.

"A normal human reaction of a person coming upon a scene like this, would likely be to immediately telephone triple zero, or simply to run to the side of the deceased or seriously injured," the judge said.

"What you did, however, was film the scene with a running commentary which, on one view, may be described simply as bizarre behaviour in the circumstances. It can also be described as extremely insensitive and heartless.

"Your focus was entirely on yourself. You were upset that your car had been destroyed and seemed to take pleasure in seeing the destruction of the police vehicles."

Pusey has a severe personality disorder, which played into his actions, as did the shock of narrowly avoiding death himself.

He admitted outraging public decency on the basis of his comments in filming the scene. He later told police he was ashamed.

"That's how s*** comes out of my head, I'm highly offensive," Pusey said during his police interview.

Prosecutors accepted Pusey was talking to himself in the videos and did not taunt the officers.

"Oh he's smashed. Look at that. Look at that. Lucky I went and had a piss," he said while zooming in on Const Humphris wedged between the truck and Porsche.

Pusey also admitted speeding offences and possessing MDMA, which he tested positive to, alongside cannabis, when pulled over before the crash.

On top of his jail sentence, he was handed an adjourned undertaking and a $A1000 fine ($NZ1075). His licence was also cancelled for two years.

After the sentence, Police Association of Victoria boss Wayne Gatt described Pusey as a "worthless individual that lacks any human traits".

"Each and every one of us will face our mortality one day. And when his day comes, I hope that he faces the same coldness and the same callousness with which he provided my members," Mr Gatt said.

Singh was earlier this month jailed for a maximum of 22 years for causing the deaths of the four officers while sleep deprived and on drugs.