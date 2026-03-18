Photo: Reuters

Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales, presents a shamrock to Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus, the 17th Regimental Mascot of the Irish Guards, during the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks, in Aldershot, as the western hemisphere celebrated the Christian and cultural holiday yesterday.

Photo: Reuters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets people during the city’s 265th St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Photo: Reuters

A man holds a child dressed in colours of the Ireland flag during the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.

Photo: Reuters

A St Patrick impersonator takes part in the Dublin parade.