The latest Pacific storm has unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California, knocking out power and turning city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and communities faced evacuation orders.
Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of Covid in the US, World Health Organisation officials say.
Prince Harry's "Spare" has become the UK's fastest selling non-fiction book ever, its publisher say, after days of TV interviews, leaks and a mistaken early release of the memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family.
