Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests

Gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in September. Photo: Danish Defence

Intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, but there was no evidence of the Kyiv government's involvement, the New York Times reported.

The undersea explosions, seven months into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, on the pipelines between Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark in the Baltic Sea. Both countries have concluded the blasts were deliberate, but have not said who might be responsible.

Tuesday's New York Times report cited US officials as saying there was no evidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top aides were involved or that the perpetrators were acting at the behest of any Ukrainian government officials.

"Without a doubt, Ukraine is absolutely not involved in the excesses on the pipelines," Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a statement.

"It does not make the slightest bit of sense."

The United States and NATO have called the Sept. 26 attacks "an act of sabotage", while Russia has blamed the West and called for an independent probe. Neither has provided evidence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reports on the attacks were an effort to divert attention.

"Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media," Peskov told the state RIA news agency on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the NYT report.

On the battlefront, Russian forces pounded the town of Bakhmut and nearby regions in a push to secure their first major victory in more than half a year, while Ukrainian forces continued to defend the city in a bid to "bleed" Russia's combat potential.

Russia's Wagner group of mercenaries, which has been leading the Bakhmut assault, has taken full control of the eastern part of the city, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday.

"Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in a voice recording on the Telegram platform of his press service.

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner."

Reuters was not able to verify the report.

Prigozhin has issued some premature success claims before.

This follows earlier Ukrainian military statements that there may be "conditions" in Bakhmut for an offensive.

"The main task of our troops in Bakhmut is to grind the enemy's fighting capability, to bleed their combat potential," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, told the Ukrainian public television on Tuesday

BATTLE FOR BAKHMUT

Russian forces made more than 30 unsuccessful attacks over the past day near Orikhovo-Vasylivka alone, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

They shelled the areas of 10 settlements along the Bakhmut section of the front line, it added.

"The enemy, despite significant losses ... continues to storm the town of Bakhmut," the General Staff added.

While Russia has made gains in recent weeks around Bakhmut, its winter offensive has otherwise been a failure, yielding no significant gains in major assaults further north and south.

Russia, which claims to have annexed nearly 20% of Ukraine's territory, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the surrounding industrial Donbas region, a major war aim.

Kyiv says the losses suffered by the enemy in trying to take the ruined town could determine the future course of the war by destroying Russian forces' combat power ahead of decisive battles this year.

Russian losses in Bakhmut are between five and eight times greater than Ukraine's, military expert Pavlo Narozhniy told Ukrainian NV Radio. "It is critical to inflict heavy losses."

He expects a Ukrainian counter-offensive to get underway in earnest over April-May when the weather is better and more military aid arrives, including heavy battle tanks.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia's invasion and challenges posed by China, the White House said.

Moscow accuses the United States and its allies of using Ukraine to wage war against it. Rejecting that claim, Kyiv and the West say that Ukraine is fighting against an attempted land grab by Russia.

China has proposed a peace plan that Russia is paying close attention to, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said.

Responding to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's remark that the Ukraine crisis seemed to be driven by an "invisible hand", Peskov said "this is not an invisible hand, this is the hand of the United States of America."

Separately, President Vladimir Putin issued special thanks to female military personnel, saying their courage amazes even the "most hardened fighters", in a message to mark International Women's Day on March 8, a public holiday in the country.