The Queen tests positive for Covid

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said on Sunday.

News that Elizabeth had tested positive for the virus, believed to be the Omicron variant, drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country, with politicians and the public willing the 95-year-old British monarch to recover.

On a wet and blustery day, a few sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where the Queen is receiving medical treatment. Others went online to express support and message boards in the London Underground urged the monarch to "take it easy".

queen_feb_frail_r.jpg A frail looking Queen, using a walking stick, met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle last week where she said: "I can't move". Photo: Reuters/Pool

Many said they were troubled by the news after the world's longest reigning monarch pulled out of a number of high-profile events and spent a night in hospital in October last year, igniting fears about her health.

Julie and Rupert Wills, visiting Windsor to the west of London, said they loved the Queen "to bits", with Rupert respecting her ability to just "quietly get on with" things. Sanil Solanki (43) described her as the nation's mother.

For 19-year-old Gerard Smith, the news had come as a shock. "Everyone loves her," he said. "She can't do wrong to anyone. She's been there my whole lifetime and the lifetime of almost everyone. It's sad to hear. Hopefully she makes it through."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the official response, saying he was sure he spoke for the nation when he wished the Queen a swift recovery and a rapid return to vibrant good health.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Get well soon Ma'am." Many other politicians simply tweeted "God Save The Queen".

The US Embassy in London sent best wishes. The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, described the queen as "a rock" in reference to the British territory's landscape.

The widespread support for the Queen follows the anniversary earlier this month when she quietly marked 70 years on the throne, the first British sovereign to do so. She turns 96 next month.

The Queen released a statement shortly afterward Buckingham Palace's confirmation, praising the British women's curling team for their Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success," she said.

Last week, the Queen quipped "I can't move" to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after he had visited her. He wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also has the virus.

"Oh, I am here," the Queen, supporting herself with a stick, chuckled as the outgoing and incoming defence services secretaries entered her room.