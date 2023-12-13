Queensland bracing for Cyclone Jasper

Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to hit Australia's Queensland's coast on Wednesday, bringing intense rain and wind with the potential for major damage.

The system was forecast to cross the coast near Port Douglas north of Cairns by lunchtime (local time).

Residents have spent the past days preparing for the slow-moving system to arrive, and watching, as it was reclassified up to a category 2 as it neared the coast.

Locals have been told to prepare for flash-flooding and potentially days without power, with evacuation centres established in Cairns, Port Douglas and Cooktown.

A tropical cyclone warning was in place as of Tuesday evening for Cape Flattery down the coast to north of Townsville and inland to Chillagoe.

Destructive winds are set to develop between Innisfail and Wujal Wujal, intensifying early Wednesday morning with gusts of more than 140km/h.

"Winds of this strength can easily bring down tree limbs, whole trees or power lines, damaging fences, roofs and other properties," the Bureau's Miriam Bradbury said.

Cairns mayor Terry James urged locals to stock up and be prepared for up to five days without power.

"The roads will be cut off - potentially the power will be cut off," he said.

"It's been over 60 years since we've had a direct hit. There's a lot of stories out there that say we're protected. Well, we're not protected."

Cairns airport was closed on Tuesday night with no domestic and international flights scheduled for Wednesday, though the runway would remain open for emergency services.

Some supermarket shelves were stripped bare of essential items, including bottled water, media reported, as authorities urged people to stock up food and tie down loose outdoor equipment.

Residents should also watch out for storm tides in the sea, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Brad Commens said, where water surges above the highest tide levels when a cyclone approaches and swamp low-lying areas.

Australia is under the influence of the El Nino phenomenon this summer, which can provoke extreme weather phenomena from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

Jasper is expected to re-intensify into a tropical cyclone as it moves into the Gulf at the weekend.