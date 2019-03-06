R Kelly: 'I didn't do this stuff'

The rapper has denied sex abuse charges, saying he's fighting for his life. Photo: AP

In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and is fighting for his life.

The American R&B singer, out on bail after his arrest last month in Chicago, gave the interview to Gayle King of CBS This Morning, with excerpts airing on Tuesday night.

More of the 80-minute interview will be shown on Wednesday and Thursday on the programme.

In an excerpt, Kelly tells King that rumours of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are "Not true. Whether they're old rumours, new rumours, future rumours, not true."

When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied "That's stupid!"

"Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me," Kelly said. "Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense.

"How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through - oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, and don't let them out."

When King persisted in questioning, Kelly angrily responded: "Stop it. You don't quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me!"

He broke down in tears as he hit his hands together and says, "I'm fighting for my (expletive) life."

CBS also plans to screen interviews with two women currently living with Kelly, including one whose parents say she is being held against her will.