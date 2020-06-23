Record heat in parts of Siberia

Areas in the Arctic are having record heat, and more is expected in the next 10 days.

This weekend the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk warmed to 38degC.

The town of about 1300 residents is recognised by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68C and a previous high of 37.2C.

According to the Associated Press, the record heat has helped fuel large wildfires. Currently 680,000 acres are on fire in Siberia.

Verkhoyansk is just 1290km south of the North Pole.

Siberia has long been known for its cold, isolated penal colonies under Soviet and Russian rule. But it’s the region’s warmest areas causing concern among environmentalists.

The town of Nizhnyaya Pesha, located in the Arctic Circle, reportedly hit 30degC on June 9. The Russian city of Khatanga, also inside the Arctic Circle, reached a high of 25degC on May 22. Its previous high was 12degC.

Despite a temporary decrease in carbon emissions linked to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, warm weather in the sprawling Eurasian region is reportedly pushing temperatures worldwide to their warmest levels ever this year.

Melting ice and snow caused by ocean currents pushing heat toward the poles is believed to be leading to increased temperatures in the Arctic Circle and Antarctica.

Surface temperatures in parts of Siberia were reportedly 10 degC above average in May.

“It is undoubtedly an alarming sign,” said Dr. Freja Vamborg of EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. “Although the planet as a whole is warming, this isn’t happening evenly.”

Vamborh said the warming trend in Western Siberia stands out because of its higher variations in temperature.

“To some extent large temperature anomalies are not unexpected,” she said. “However, what is unusual is how long the warmer-than-average anomalies have persisted for.”

