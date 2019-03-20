Royals pay respects to shooting victims

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with NZ"s High Commissioner to London Sir Jerry Mateparae. Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan have paid their respects to the victims of last week's mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, in which 50 people were killed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the High Commission of New Zealand in London on Tuesday, where they signed a book of condolence on behalf of the British royal family.

"Our deepest condolence... we are with you. Harry and Meghan. Arohanu" [much love].

They also laid small bouquets of flowers outside New Zealand House.

Harry and Meghan, who married in May last year and are expecting their first child soon, visited New Zealand late last year as part of their Pacific tour.

Fifty people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant (28) was charged with murder at the weekend and will next appear in court next month.