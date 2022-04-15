Friday, 15 April 2022

Russia says fire caused missile cruiser to sink

    The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva. Photo: Reuters (file)
    The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has sunk in stormy seas after a major fire onboard, local news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.

    The ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been badly damaged by the fire.

    Ukraine, however, said the shipboard blaze resulted from its missile strike. Reuters was unable to verify either account. 

    "During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination the ship lost stability due to the damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition," the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

    "In the stormy sea conditions, the ship has sunk."

    The ministry reiterated that the crew had been evacuated.

