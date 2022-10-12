Russia warns over greater Western aid

Ukraine emergency service personnel attend the site of a blast in Kyiv. Photo: Getty Images

Russia will respond to the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict although direct conflict with Nato is not in Moscow’s interests, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said yesterday after Washington pledged more military aid for Kyiv.

Ukraine on Monday said it needed to strengthen its air defence following Russia’s biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, retaliation for what Moscow called a Ukrainian attack on a strategic bridge in Crimea.

US President Joe Biden promised to provide advanced air defence systems, and the Pentagon said last month it would start delivering the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System over the next two months or so.

Biden and Group of Seven leaders were due to hold a virtual meeting yesterday to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine, the White House said.

"We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency earlier yesterday.

Russian missiles hit targets across Ukraine early on Monday, killing 19 people and wounding 105, as they tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites, emergency services officials said.

As many as 301 settlements in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky remained without electricity yesterday morning.

The barrage of dozens of cruise missiles fired from air, land and sea was the most widespread wave of air strikes to hit away from the front lines since the initial volleys on the war’s first day, February 24.

Ukrainian officials reported more strikes yesterday, including one on the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia which killed at least one person.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered "massive" long-range strikes after accusing Ukraine of an attack on the bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea at the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Biden on Monday and wrote on Telegram that air defence was the "No1 priority in our defence co-operation".

"We will do everything to strengthen our armed forces," he said in a late Monday address.

"We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy."

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said more Western help to Ukraine raised the risk of a wider war.

"Such assistance, as well as providing Kyiv with intelligence, instructors and combat guidelines, leads to further escalation and increased the risks of a clash between Russia and Nato," Antonov said.

Faced with blackouts, Ukraine halted electricity exports to neighbouring Moldova and the European Union, at a time when the continent already faces surging power prices that have stoked inflation and hampered industrial activity.

Power outages caused by Russian missile attacks trapped 854 miners underground at mines in Krivyi Rih, but rescuers brought them out safely, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of city’s military administration, said.

Russia’s air strikes came three days after a blast damaged the bridge it built after seizing Crimea in 2014. Russia blamed Ukraine and called the explosion "terrorism".

"To leave such acts without a response is simply impossible," Putin said, alleging other, unspecified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

He threatened more strikes if Ukraine hits Russian territory.

Ukraine, which views the bridge as a military target sustaining Russia’s war effort, celebrated the blast without claiming responsibility.

After weeks of setbacks on the battlefield, Russian authorities are facing the first sustained domestic criticism of the war, with commentators on state television demanding ever tougher measures.