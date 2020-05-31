Rwanda has first death from Covid-19

Rwanda's ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.

More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)