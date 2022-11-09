Sean Penn visits Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

Sean Penn (R) with Volodymyr Zelenskiy after the actor handed over one of his Oscar statuettes to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticising its war in Ukraine, has loaned one of his Oscar statuettes to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv.

"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasize his words as aides smiled and laughed.

"When you win, bring it back to Malibu."

Penn has won a pair of Best Actor academy awards for his performances in Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008).

Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honour for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said.

A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated February 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honoru friends of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, a former comedian and actor, said later in his nightly video address that Penn had been "doing everything to help us gather international support" ever since he visited the Ukrainian capital on the day of the invasion.

The alley, he said, was a sign of gratitude to prominent figures who defend freedom with Ukrainians, but also "a reminder to all future generations of our people that different people, forces and industries united for our victory."

Other honorees named by Zelenskiy included the presidents of the European Commission, Latvia and Poland, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia and Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister.