'Solution possible': Temporary Lebanon ceasefire sought

Damage at the site of an Israeli strike that hit the Lebanese seaside town of Jiyeh early on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

France and the United States are working to hammer out a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah militants and Israel to allow time for broader negotiations, the French Foreign Minister says.

World leaders have expressed concern that the conflict - running in parallel to Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, a Palestinian militant movement backed by Iran - was escalating rapidly as the death toll in Lebanon rose and thousands fled their homes.

Israel's military chief told troops on Wednesday its heavy airstrikes on Lebanon were preparing the way for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces against Hezbollah militants as a flurry of diplomacy sought to prevent all-out war.

The interim accord would halt hostilities, with a view to opening wider talks that would also include efforts to achieve the long-sought ceasefire in Gaza.

"A diplomatic solution is indeed possible. In recent days, we've worked with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations," French minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the 15-member United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The plan would be made public soon, he said.

"We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, in order to protect civilian populations and allow for diplomatic negotiations to begin."

Barrot, who heads to Lebanon at the end of the week, said Paris had worked with the parties in defining the parameters for a diplomatic way out of the crisis under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"It's a demanding path, but it is a possible path."

Resolution 1701 - adopted following a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006 - expanded the mandate of a UN peacekeeping force, allowing it to help the Lebanese army keep parts of the south free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.

It has sparked friction with Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon despite the presence of the Lebanese army. Hezbollah is a heavily armed party and Lebanon's most powerful political force.

US President Joe Biden told ABC television that all-out war was possible, but added: "We're still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region."

Smoke billows over the large town of Khiam in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. Photo: Reuters

Airstrikes widened

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and Lebanon's health minister reported at least 51 people were killed and at least 223 wounded.

Israel shot down a missile that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement said it had aimed at the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency near Israel's biggest city, Tel Aviv.

Israeli officials said a heavy missile had headed towards civilian areas in Tel Aviv, not the Mossad HQ, before being shot down.

"You hear the jets overhead; we have been striking all day," General Herzi Halevi told Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon, according to a military statement.

"This is both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah."

Israeli airstrikes this week have targeted Hezbollah leaders and hit hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have fled the border region, while the group has fired barrages of rockets into Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel said its warplanes were hitting south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold further north, and that it was calling up two more reserve brigades for operations on Israel's northern border.

In a video message that made no comment on diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah was being hit harder than it could ever have imagined.

Israel has made a priority of securing its northern border and allowing the return there of some 70,000 residents displaced by near-daily exchanges of fire since war broke out in October last year between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on Israel's southern border.

Lebanese hospitals have filled with the wounded since Monday, when Israeli bombing killed more than 550 people in Lebanon's deadliest day since its civil war ended in 1990.

Hezbollah said it had aimed the missile at Mossad headquarters "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip ... and in defence of Lebanon and its people".

It blamed the Mossad for assassinations of its leaders.

It also accuses the intelligence agency of booby-trapping Hezbollah members' pagers and radios that exploded last week, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in those attacks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iranian militant group, said it targeted Israel's southernmost city of Eilat with drones on Wednesday. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel has expanded the zones in Lebanon that it had been striking since Tuesday night, with attacks for the first time on the beach resort of Jiyyeh, just south of Beirut.

It also attacked Bint Jbeil, Tebnin and Ain Qana in the south, the village of Joun in the southerly Chouf district near Sidon, and Maaysrah in the northern Keserwan district.

As many as half a million people may have been displaced in Lebanon, its foreign minister said. In Beirut, thousands of people displaced from southern Lebanon were sheltering in schools and other buildings.

More than 60 people were evacuated from the Christian town of Alma Chaab, along the border, following strikes overnight.

"At least two houses were completely destroyed but thankfully they were empty and we had no deaths," said Milad Eid, a resident.