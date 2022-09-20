Sombre pageantry for the Queen

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, looks across at her brother King Charles during the funeral of the Queen yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

King Charles and other senior British royals followed Queen Elizabeth's coffin into Westminster Abbey yesterday, joining world leaders and monarchs to bid farewell to a beloved figure who unified the nation through her 70-year reign.

In scenes of inimitable pageantry, pallbearers carried her flag-draped casket along the aisle in the country's first state funeral since 1965, when Winston Churchill was afforded the honour.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of London as the Queen's casket made the short journey from Westminster Hall where she had been lying in state, pulled along on a gun carriage by 142 sailors with arms linked. A bell tolled and bagpipes skirled.

King Charles, his siblings and sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the Windsor family slowly walked behind the coffin as it was taken on the gun carriage to Westminster Abbey, led by some 200 pipers and drummers.

The tenor bell of the abbey — the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens for almost 1000 years — tolled 96 times.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre resting on top is carried into the abbey. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Pin-drop silence fell over Hyde Park nearby as thousands of people, who for hours had picnicked and chatted, went quiet the second the Queen's coffin appeared on screens erected for the occasion.

Shortly before, hundreds of armed personnel in full ceremonial dress had marched past in a historic display of kilts, bearskin hats, scarlet tunics and bands in white gloves.

Inside the abbey, lines of scripture were set to music that has been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

Among those walking behind the casket was her great-grandson and future king, 9-year-old Prince George.

"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service," David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, said.

The Yeoman of the Guard arrive in Westminster Abbey. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The 2000-strong congregation included some 500 world leaders and foreign royal families.

Among them was United States President Joe Biden, who paid tribute to a 96-year-old who earned respect for her sense of duty and represented a constant as Britain's role in the world diminished and changed.

``You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years,'' Mr Biden said. ``We all were.''

In addition to dignitaries, the congregation included those awarded Britain’s highest military and civilian medals for gallantry, representatives from charities supported by the Queen, and those who made "extraordinary contributions" to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the crowds who came from around Britain and beyond, people climbed lampposts and stood on barriers and ladders to catch a glimpse of the royal procession.

Millions watched on television at home on a public holiday declared for the occasion. Many millions more watched throughout the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford arrive at the abbey. PHOTO: REUTERS

The funeral of a British monarch had never previously been televised.

Along the Mall, one of London’s grand ceremonial boulevards, the crowd stood 15-20 people deep in places.

Some wore smart black suits and dresses. Others were dressed in hoodies, leggings and tracksuits. A woman with dyed green hair stood next to a man in morning suit as they waited for the procession to begin.

Alistair Campbell Binnings (64) said he left his home in Norfolk at midnight to make his way to London.

"This is a one-off. We would only be here for the Queen.

"We just felt we had to be here. She was what we always needed in a time of crisis," he said.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," King Charles said in an earlier statement.

‘Invincible’

The Queen died on September 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life.

However, in line with her sense of duty she was photographed just two days before she died, looking frail but smiling and holding a walking stick as she appointed Liz Truss as her 15th and final British prime minister.

Such was her longevity and her inextricable link with Britain that even her own family found her passing a shock.

"We all thought she was invincible," Prince William told well-wishers.

The 40th sovereign in a line that traces its lineage back to 1066, Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952, Britain’s first post-imperial monarch.

She oversaw her nation trying to carve out a new place in the world, and she was instrumental in the emergence of the Commonwealth of Nations, now a grouping comprising 56 countries.

When she succeeded her father George VI, Winston Churchill was her first prime minister and Josef Stalin led the Soviet Union.

She met major figures from politics to entertainment and sport including Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II, The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Pele and Roger Federer.

Despite being reputedly 1.6m tall, she dominated rooms with her presence and became a towering global figure, praised in death from Paris and Washington to Moscow and Beijing.

National mourning was observed in Brazil, Jordan and Cuba, countries with which she had little direct link.

"Queen Elizabeth II was, without any shadow of a doubt, the best-known figure in the world, the most photographed person in history, the most recognisable person," historian Anthony Seldon said.

Transport chiefs said one million people were expected in central London for the funeral, while police said it was the biggest security operation ever in the capital.

Crowds gather on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Two-minute silence

The funeral ended with the Last Post trumpet salute before the church and the nation fell silent for two minutes.

Afterwards, the coffin was brought through central London, past Buckingham Palace to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, with the monarch and the Royal Family following again on foot during the 2.4km procession.

From there, it was placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle, west of London, for a service at St George’s Chapel.

This ended with the crown, orb and sceptre — symbols of the monarch’s power and governance — being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, then broke his "Wand of Office", signifying the end of his service to the sovereign, and placed it on the casket.

It was lowered into the royal vault as the Sovereign’s Piper played a lament.

Later in the evening, in a private family service, the coffin of the Queen and her husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, were buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.

