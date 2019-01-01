The stories behind the best news photos of 2018

Reuters photographers share the stories behind some of the best photos taken in an eventful 2018. WARNING SOME GRAPHIC CONTENT

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, United States. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Go Nakamura: "I never fathomed capturing this image. Earlier in the day, I had been covering a very uneventful white supremacy rally in Newnan, Georgia, run by a neo-Nazi group called National Socialist Movement, the same group involved in the infamous Charlottesville rally in 2017.

"A couple of colleagues told me that the group might hold some sort of secret ritual outside of town afterwards. Together, we approached the head of the movement who granted us permission to document the ritual.

"After waiting for several hours, we reached the backyard of a bar in the middle of nowhere where we saw a big wooden swastika and cross set up on the ground. Then, a group of some 15 neo-Nazis lit up their torches as they encircled the swastika and performed a Nazi salute.

"It was surreal. Adrenalin was rushing through my body, but I remained focused on capturing what was unfolding in front of my eyes. The ritual reached its climax when the group lined up in front of the burning swastika and began chanting and performing a final salute.

"We left immediately after it ended. As we drove away, I set about unravelling the tangle of emotions I experienced that day that led to this photo."

A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Bassam Khabieh: "I was going to take daily-life photos in eastern Ghouta, which was besieged by Syrian government forces at the time, when a warplane dropped what looked like a large bomb that descended by parachute.

"I heard a massive explosion and headed for the targeted area. When I arrived, I saw enormous destruction and heard voices calling for help.

"Abu Abdullah was buried to his waist in rubble. I was struck by how calm he appeared as the White Helmet rescue workers tried to dig him out.

"Although he knew he had lost his son and was wounded himself, he did not scream. He even tried to help his rescuers.

"I heard him saying, 'We belong to God and to God we return', something people say when they believe they're going to die. One of the big concerns when covering the aftermath of an attack was the risk that the warplanes would hit the same place once the first responders arrived.

"I heard the sound of a warplane overhead while covering this attack, and I was worried it might strike. The area was crowded with rescue workers, medics and journalists, and I did my best to find a place to take photos without causing an obstruction."

A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the US, stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Ueslei Marcelino: "The migrants had already broken through the first police barricade on the Guatemalan side of the bridge. After a while, they moved towards the second barricade on the Mexican side.

"The push by the migrants to enter Mexico had eased and suddenly women and children formed a line and started to walk towards the police. There was a bit of pushing and shoving, and then things started to get increasingly chaotic.

"It was a march that turned into a protest and ended up in confusion. Of course, it affected me. I'm also a father of a nine-year-old girl. It was impossible not to think about being that father caught up in that panicked situation.

"After taking the photo, I took others of families coming out of the restrictive cordon created by police. The confusion was brought under control after gas was used to disperse them, and the migrants were pushed back to the Guatemalan side."

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Thomas Mukoya: "On a Sunday night in January, I was watching the news before going to bed when images of a fire in a poor Nairobi neighbourhood popped on the screen.

"I grabbed my cameras and rushed to the scene in the Kijiji slums of Southlands Estate, where fire had engulfed the entire shanty town and many residents were reported missing. When I arrived, I saw residents attempting to recover their belongings among the charred ruins. Some were trying to salvage goods from their businesses that had been consumed by the flames.

"The scene was chaotic as the firefighters had run out of water and residents were crying for their missing relatives. Some women were carrying their children away from the heat of the inferno when I noticed a man sifting through the burning rubble of what used to be his home. When I approached him, he was emotional and paid little attention to me.

"After a few minutes, he stood up and wiped tears from his face as I snapped the photo. Then he asked me, 'Is this what the government can do to the people who voted it into office?'

"I told him I would use my pictures to tell the story of the disaster that had befallen them, and I reassured him that help would be coming soon. 'I'd rather die!' he shouted as I walked away."

Afghan journalists are seen after a second blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Omar Sobhani: "I shot this photo 10 or 15 seconds after the suicide bomber detonated his explosives. I had been waiting with other journalists to cover an earlier blast.

"It was about 8:30 in the morning, there were security forces guarding the site of the first blast and quite a few people going to work and we were just waiting with other journalists. Then we heard a huge bang just behind me. I survived because I was standing in front of a concrete pillar that shielded me from the force of the explosion, but I saw my friends and colleagues on the ground and a lot of them were dead and a few injured - you can still see the smoke from the explosion in the pictures.

"I was slightly wounded, but was able to quickly capture some images of the scene before withdrawing to seek help. I was shocked but I could see there was nothing to be done and I shot some pictures immediately before leaving. I could feel some pain and there was some shrapnel in my shoulder, which was taken out at the hospital.

"Eight of the journalists were from Afghan outlets. The French news agency AFP's chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was also killed. For me and the other journalists at the scene, the dead were colleagues and friends.

"The people killed were all innocent people, people just going about their business or journalists just doing their job. They're showing the truth of what's happening. It's not politics.

"It's very important so that people can know what's happening. It's a challenging job. You see war and violence all the time but it's important to make sure people know. I was very shocked - these were colleagues of mine and one was a very good friend."

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Reuters photographer Anton Vaganov: "It was a truly international summer in St Petersburg - the city was buzzing and thousands of soccer fans were milling around Nevsky Prospect singing and celebrating.

"I had been covering the fans in the city and was always looking for new ways to document the World Cup tournament. On the eve of the quarter-final between Russia and Croatia, the Russia Chief Photographer asked me to look for artists watching the match in the theatre. Ballet is closely identified with St Petersburg, so it makes a great combination.

"The theatre was located just next to the fan zone and the queue was huge - people were even jumping into the river to try and get into the fan zone to watch the match. Inside the theatre the performers were also fans and everyone was watching the match during their breaks.

"The performers were changing their outfits when they returned to their dressing rooms and so I got images of performers in dressing gowns reacting outside the dressing rooms. This wasn't really what I was looking for, however, so I started waiting by the TVs located closer to the stage, hoping a ballerina would pause to take a look at them as they walked past.

"Soon, one ballerina did just that. The corridor was narrow so I had to use a wide-angle lens, and while I was lucky enough to catch the moment, the photo was very wide and I did not like it very much.

"I filed the picture to my editor anyway and after the match was over I checked which of my images had been published. My editor had made a tight crop on the image and transformed it into this excellent picture. Photographers might work alone in the field, but we have a great team of colleagues who help make a great image possible."