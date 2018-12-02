Suitor sought after ring plucked from grate

New York City police are looking for an unlucky suitor who dropped an engagement ring down a Times Square grating while proposing to his fiancee, who nonetheless told him yes.

Video shared on social media by the New York Police Department showed the man fumble the ring before lying on the sidewalk in the popular tourist destination and peering into the grating while his partner looked on in concern.

"She said 'Yes' - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate," the NYPD wrote on Twitter.

"Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?"

More than 350,000 people visit Times Square in midtown Manhattan, known as "The Crossroads of the World," every day.