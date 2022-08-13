Surgery after Salman Rushdie stabbed

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, has been stabbed in the neck onstage at a lecture in New York state and flown to hospital, police say.

He was alive and in surgery, according to his literary agent, Andrew Wylie.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie (75) on Friday as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom to an audience of hundreds, eyewitnesses said. A New York State Police trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody, police said.

"A man jumped up on the stage from I don't know where and started what looked like beating him on the chest, repeated fist strokes into his chest and neck," said Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience. "People were screaming and crying out and gasping."

Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, fell to the floor when the man attacked him, and was then surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, seemingly to send more blood to his upper body, as the attacker was restrained, according to another witness attending the lecture.

Henry Reese, the event's moderator, suffered a minor head injury, police said. The police statement did not give a motive for the attack and it was not clear what kind of weapon was used.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in Bombay, now known as Mumbai, before moving to the United Kingdom, has faced death threats for his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in its publication for blasphemy.

Rushdie, who called his novel "pretty mild," went into hiding for many years. Hitoshi Igarashi, the Japanese translator of the novel, was murdered in 1991. The Iranian government said in 1998 it would no longer back the fatwa, and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.

Iranian organisations, some affiliated with the government, have raised a bounty worth millions of dollars for Rushdie's murder. And Khomeini's successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in 2017 that the fatwa was still.

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency and other news outlets donated money that year to increase the bounty by more than $US600,000 ($NZ929,00). Fars called Rushdie an apostate who "insulted the prophet" in its report on Friday's attack.

Rushdie published a memoir in 2012 about his life under the fatwa called "Joseph Anton," the pseudonym he used while under British police protection. His second novel, Midnight's Children, won the Booker Prize. His new novel Victory City is due to be published in February next year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled that Rushdie was "stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend."

Rushdie was at the event to take part in a discussion about the United States serving as asylum for writers and artists in exile and "as a home for freedom of creative expression," according to the institution's website.

There were no obvious security checks at the Chautauqua Institution, a landmark founded in the 19th century in the small lakeside town of the same name, with staff simply checking people's tickets for admission, the eyewitness who was in the audience said.

"I felt like we needed to have more protection there because Salman Rushdie is not a usual writer," said Anour Rahmani, an Algerian writer and human rights activist who was also in the audience. "He's a writer with a fatwa against him."

The institution declined to comment when asked about security measures.

Rushdie became an American citizen in 2016 and lives in New York City.

He has been a fierce critic of religion across the spectrum. He has been critical of oppression and violence in his native India, including under the Hindu-nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment.

PEN America, an advocacy group for freedom of expression of which Rushdie is a former president, said it was "reeling from shock and horror" on what it called an unprecedented attack on a writer in the United States.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," Suzanne Nossel, PEN's chief executive, said in the statement.

Earlier in the morning, Rushdie had emailed her to help with relocating Ukrainian writers seeking refuge, she said.