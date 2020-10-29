Thursday, 29 October 2020

Sweden sets new daily Covid record

    Sweden last week removed specific Covid recommendations for people aged over 70 and other risk...
    Sweden last week removed specific Covid recommendations for people aged over 70 and other risk groups despite increasing spread of the virus. Photo: TT News Agency via Reuters
    Sweden, whose light-touch Covid strategy has gained global attention, has registered 1980 new Covid cases on October 27, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Wednesday.

    The increase compares with a high of 1,870 daily cases recorded on Oct. 23.

    The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.

    Sweden registered 9 new deaths, taking the total to 5927 deaths.

    Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

    Reuters
