Sweden sets new daily Covid record

The increase compares with a high of 1,870 daily cases recorded on Oct. 23.
The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.
Sweden registered 9 new deaths, taking the total to 5927 deaths.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.