Sydney breaks record for new infections again

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored Sydney residents to strictly follow existing curbs to contain Covid. "I am a bit tired of hearing people say they don't know what they are supposed to do." Photo: Getty Images

More defence personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help ensure compliance of lockdown rules as officials warn of a surge in cases in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet.

Some 390 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 have been reported on Friday, with at least 101 of those people circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Two people have also died, including an unvaccinated southwest Sydney woman in her 40s and a vaccinated Hunter man in his 90s in palliative care. The toll for the current outbreak in New South Wales is now at least 38.

"Behind every single statistic is a loved one, a family and many carers," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28, as are multiple parts of regional NSW, as health authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta strain.

Melbourne in neighbouring Victoria is also in an extended lockdown, while residents in the country's capital city of Canberra woke up on Friday to their first strict stay-home restrictions in more than a year.

"Unfortunately, this trend (in cases) will continue for at least the next few days," Ms Berejiklian said.

The defence department said they have received a request for extra personnel to help support state police to enforce home-quarantine orders in the worst-affected suburbs.

"Defence is preparing to deploy an additional 200 personnel commencing Monday ... to assist NSW police force," a defence department spokesperson told Reuters.

More than 500 unarmed army personnel are already helping police in Sydney, including monitoring compliance activities at hotels and airports.

Despite a nearly seven-week lockdown in Sydney, NSW state reported 390 new locally acquired cases, most of the cases in the city, eclipsing the previous daily high of 356 set on Tuesday. Daily cases have topped 300 for the past four days.

Ms Berejiklian said Blacktown and Mount Druitt in western Sydney had become areas of particular concern for health authorities, with a rise in cases.

There are currently 63 Covid patients in NSW in intensive care, 30 of which are ventilated.

"On current projections, conservatively, NSW will get to 70 per cent double doses by the end of October and by mid-November, we hope to get 80 per cent double doses," Ms Berejiklian said.

"And of course I'm looking forward to those six million jabs occurring by the end of August."

Ms Berejiklian said the surge in the highly infectious Delta variant has never been "tested in this magnitude in Australia", but stopped short of announcing tougher restrictions and implored Sydney's five million residents to strictly follow the existing curbs to contain the outbreak.

"I am a bit tired of hearing people say they don't know what they are supposed to do."

Meanwhile, almost 20 people linked to a special needs school in Sydney's north have caught Covid-19, including students with severe autism.

NSW Health has uncovered 18 cases associated with the Giant Steps special education school in Gladesville including three staff, seven students and eight family members.

"NSW Health takes proactive steps to contact all close contacts of the case, to give advice on testing, isolation, symptoms to be aware of, and their level of risk," a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement.

It comes after a Covid-positive person attended a vaccination hub at Qudos Bank Arena, currently being used for western Sydney's Year 12 students. The arena is a casual contact site on the afternoon of August 10.

NSW Health officials are also "very concerned" about the potential spread of Covid-19 among vulnerable regional communities, with the majority of new cases in Dubbo and Walgett diagnosed in Aboriginal people.

The cases led the state government to call a one-week snap lockdown for the Walgett, Dubbo, Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Narromine and Warren areas on Wednesday.

Some 25 cases have been uncovered across western NSW.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday confirmed that an additional 7680 Pfizer vaccines will be provided for the affected areas, including Walgett, and extra AstraZeneca vaccines would be made available.

Fuelling concern is a combination of significant Indigenous populations, low vaccination rates and relatively poor health services.

Western Local Health District chief executive Scott McLachlan confirmed the "vast majority" of those cases were in Aboriginal people, including children.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday acknowledged there had been problems delivering adequate vaccine supplies to Walgett.

He said Mr Hunt had confirmed to him that measures were being taken to get Australian Defence Force resources mobilised to assist the public health network in western NSW.

The Dharriwaa Elders Group at Walgett issued an urgent request on Thursday evening for more trained nurses to support Aboriginal Medical Services.

Mr Hazzard admitted those services were understaffed.

Local Government NSW said in a statement on Friday that the government had agreed to provide financial support to the sector and its workers, including the reinstatement of a council job retention allowance.

This would provide $A1500 ($NZ1571) a fortnight to stood-down council workers.

Unions NSW on Friday also called on National Cabinet to introduce paid isolation and Covid-19 testing leave for all Australian workers.

In Victoria, workers who need to get tested and isolate are eligible for a $A450 payment, but this is not the case in NSW.

- AAP and Reuters