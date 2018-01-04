Sydney seaplane recovered from river

The body of a seaplane that crashed into a river north of Sydney on New Year's Eve, killing all five passengers and the pilot, has been lifted from the riverbed onto a barge.

The plane's cabin was pulled to the surface about 1.45pm (local time) today, almost three hours after the floats and a damaged wing were first pulled from the water at Jerusalem Bay on the Hawkesbury River.

The recovery operation started at dawn and was conducted by water police. It involved specialist divers attaching slings to pieces of the plane before they were pulled up to the barge using a crane.

The wreckage of the DHC-2 Beaver will now be taken by barge to Bayview where it will be placed on a truck and taken to a secure facility to be examined by Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators.

They'll "carefully assess all aspects related to the aircraft's airworthiness", a spokeswoman said in a statement, adding the bureau would "examine in detail the history of this aircraft".

Experienced Canadian pilot Gareth Morgan died along with high-profile British businessman Richard Cousins, his two adult sons Edward and William, his fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter Heather when the plane plunged into Jerusalem Bay on December 31.

It was revealed today that the plane was previously involved in another fatal incident in November 1996.

The DHC-2 Beaver was used as a crop duster near Armidale when its left wing hit the ground causing the plane to cartwheel and crash killing the pilot, a safety bureau report states.

It was rebuilt and has since been owned by several businesses including, most recently, Sydney Seaplanes.

Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokeswoman Peter Gibson told AAP the plane was repaired according to the manufacturer's specifications and checked by qualified engineers.

"They submitted the paperwork and it was re-registered and away it went again," Mr Gibson said on Thursday. "It was all done as it should have been done."

The ATSB is working to determine why the seaplane went down on New Year's Eve. One possibility is the plane stalled.

CASA has confirmed a stall warning system was not installed in the Beaver but neither was one required.

"We have no idea whether this was in fact caused by an aerodynamic stall or not," Mr Gibson added.

A Canadian report, published in September 2017 following a fatal crash involving a DHC-2 Beaver, recommended that warning systems be made mandatory.

But aircraft maintenance engineer Michael Greenhill told AAP this week "even if the Beaver (that crashed in NSW) had this system fitted there's a large possibility there would have been insufficient time to rectify the situation due to the low altitude and approaching terrain".

An ATSB preliminary report is expected to be completed by the end of January.