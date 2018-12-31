Monday, 31 December 2018

Tampons to be GST free in Aust from tomorrow

    Tampons and pads sold in Australia will no longer be subjected to a 10% tax from New Year's Day.

    The federal government on Monday signed the determination that will remove the GST on feminine hygiene products from January 1 following public consultation.

    Items that will be GST-free include tampons, disposable and reusable menstrual pads, menstrual cups, panty liners and period or leak-proof underwear.

    It comes three months after the states and territories unanimously agreed to ditch the tax on women's products, despite the expected $30 million cost a year.

    AAP
