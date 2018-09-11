Third boy found after teens drown in river

A boy who was feared drowned in Perth's Swan River has been found safe after two of his friends were pulled dead from the water following a police chase.

The first body was recovered at 8.30pm on Monday and the second was discovered just before 10am on Tuesday.

Police gave chase to five boys in response to reports of teenagers jumping fences in Maylands on Monday afternoon, saw four jump into the water and captured two, but last saw the fifth teen running along the riverbank and feared he had jumped in too.