Thousands rally for 'Invasion Day' protests

Protesters participate in the Treaty Before Voice Invasion Day Protest outside Parliament House in Melbourne today. Photo: Getty Images

Thousands of Australians have marked the country's national holiday with rallies in support of the nation's Indigenous people, many of whom describe the anniversary of the day a British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour as "Invasion Day".

In Sydney, the capital of New South Wales - Australia's most populous state - social media showed a large crowd gathered at an "Invasion Day" rally in the central business district, where some people carried Aboriginal flags and an Indigenous smoking ceremony took place.

Similar actions were scheduled in other Australian state capitals, including in Victoria and South Australia's Adelaide where about 2000 people attended, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Speaking at a flag-raising and citizenship ceremony in Australia's capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honoured the nation's Indigenous people, who have occupied the land for at least 65,000 years.

"Let us all recognise the unique privilege that we have to share this continent with the world's oldest continuous culture," Albanese said.

An annual poll by market research company Roy Morgan released this week showed nearly two-thirds of Australians say January 26 should be considered "Australia Day", largely unchanged from a year ago. The rest believe it should be "Invasion Day".

Amid the debate, some companies have adopted flexibility around observance of the holiday. Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra, this year gave its staff the option to work on January 26 and take another day off instead.

Many of Australia's 880,000 or so Indigenous people lag behind the country's 25 million citizens on economic and social indicators in what the government calls "entrenched inequality".

This year's holiday comes as Albanese's centre-left Labor Party government plans a referendum on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution, and requiring consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

The constitution, which came into effect in January 1901 and can't be amended without a referendum, does not refer to the country's Indigenous people.

At first light in recognition of First Nations people, the "Dawn Reflection" was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House by artist Rhonda Sampson. Photo: Getty Images

Sydney landmark shines

In Sydney, spectacular Indigenous artwork emblazoned on to the Opera House at dawn heralded the start of Australia Day, before thousands rallied against the national holiday.

Kamilaroi woman Rhonda Sampson's vivid artwork was projected onto the Opera House sails at dawn, as the Australian and Indigenous flags were raised in unison on top of the Harbour Bridge, in a symbol of unity, recognition and inclusion.

"I hope my artwork provides an opportunity for us to reflect on and learn about the connection Gadigal people have always had with the land and waters," Sampson said.

"This day brings up a lot of feelings and we need to reflect on that."

Thousands showed the depth of their feelings at the annual "Invasion Day" rally, as speakers called for the abolition of the national Australia Day holiday and the government's plan to install an Indigenous Voice to parliament.

In the 31 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody, there have been more than 500 additional deaths.

Wiradjuri woman and Greens candidate for the New South Wales upper house Linda June Coe spoke against the federal government's upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, labelling it a "fallacy".

"White Australia, this is the reckoning - 235 years and we ain't going nowhere," she told the crowd at Sydney's Belmore Park.

"They tried to wipe us out, still here. They tried to breed us out, still here. They tried to commit genocide on us, still here! Brisbane, Melbourne, we are all mobilising against the fallacy that is constitutional recognition. My people, this is the voice."

Indigenous anti-mining activist Adrian Burragubba called the government's Voice plan patronising and a form of assimilation.

"This is like a paternalistic attitude, all the time, of telling us, 'We know what's best for you people and we will tell you what's right'," he said.

"We don't want to be assimilated into a constitution written by white people."

The day also marks the 20th anniversary of the WugulOra smoking ceremony at Barangaroo.

The ancient ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Premier Dominic Perrottet and Governor Margaret Beazley, cleanses the way for new beginnings and celebrates the Gadigal people of the Eora nation through music, dance, language, story-telling and ceremony.

After the permanent installation of the Indigenous flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge last year, the premier said he had reflected on the importance of symbolism, backed by action.

"This is this is not a symbol of division, but a symbol of unity and recognition," Mr Perrottet said.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said his party would not stand in the way of changing the date of Australia Day if a national conversation could be carried out without creating division.

"It is obviously a day for many First Nations people, which is quite confronting and distressing for them. If there's a national conversation about changing the date, my hope is that that happens with the building of a consensus."