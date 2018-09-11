Three teens shot near Chicago school

Three teenagers are in hospital after they were shot near a high school on Chicago's south side.

The three Chicago teenagers are reported in critical condition after being shot near a South Side high school.

Authorities say the teens, ages 16, 17 and 18, were taken on Monday to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 16-year-old old was shot in the left shoulder, the 17-year-old was struck in the upper left leg and the 18-year-old was wounded in the right arm and left armpit.

Two victims ran to Chatham Academy High School.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the third victim was found a short distance away, the Associated Press reported.

Police said they could not immediately say if the victims were students at Chatham Academy High School.