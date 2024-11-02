Toll mounts as Spain grapples with flood aftermath

People work on cleaning up after flooding in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain. Photo: Reuters

More than 90% of the households in eastern Spain hit by catastrophic floods that killed at least 205 had regained power on Friday, utility Iberdrola said, though thousands still lacked electricity in cut-off areas that rescuers struggled to reach.

Spanish rescuers opened a temporary morgue in a convention centre and battled to reach areas still cut off on Friday (local time) as the death toll rose to 205 people, most of them in Valencia, the eastern region that bore the brunt of the devastation.

Some 500 soldiers were deployed to search for people who are still missing and help survivors of the storm, which triggered a fresh weather alert in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia, where rains are expected to continue during the weekend.

Officials say the death toll is likely to keep rising. It is already Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history and the deadliest to hit Europe since the 1970s.

Emergency services working to clear cars piled up at the entrance of a flooded underpass in the suburbs feared finding more trapped bodies.

"We're trying to remove vehicles bit by bit to see if there are victims," one rescue worker told state television. "We don't know."

Resident Isabel Santiago, 49, watched the scene with tears in her eyes: "There have been so many losses, which could have been avoided. There must be a lot of people in that tunnel because they didn't have time to get out. This is inhuman."

Valencia's regional government said people seeking to help should gather at the capital's Arts and Sciences museum complex at 7am on Saturday to ease coordination.

On Friday, regional leader Carlos Mazon urged volunteers to stay put, saying the large numbers on the streets were hampering rescue and clean-up efforts.

In order to avoid any road-blocking, the government said all movements in the area would be restricted on Saturday, except for major reasons such as health, legal or work issues.

"You are being a great example, a great explosion of solidarity. We still need you," he said on a video posted on his X account.

In Alfafar, a suburb outside the city of Valencia, Spain's third-largest, drone footage showed the tangled wreckage of dozens of vehicles strewn across rail tracks.

"It's all destroyed, shops, supermarkets, schools, cars," said local resident Patricia Villar. Close by, a boat that had been carried by the floodwaters lay on a muddy street corner.

A YEAR OF RAIN

A year's worth of rain fell within just eight hours on Tuesday night, destroying roads, railway tracks and bridges as rivers burst their banks.

The flooding also submerged thousands of hectares (acres) of farmland in the region, which produces nearly two-thirds of citrus fruit in Spain - the world's top exporter of oranges.

"The magnitude of the catastrophe has no precedent," Transport Minister Oscar Puente told local television.

While the waters have subsided in most parts of Valencia, emergency services have still not been able to reach a few areas due to blocked roads. They included Albal, a neighbourhood close to Alfafar, one resident said.

Supplies of bottled drinking water were running low in some places and residents in the Valencia suburb of Paiporta were taking turns to guard shops after authorities said 50 people had been arrested for looting.

Standing in a churned up street as neighbours and volunteers did what they could to clean up in Paiporta, resident Amber Gonzalez, 72, said rebuilding and recovering from the floods would take time.

"No matter how much help we get, it is not enough," she said. "This is not going to be fixed in a month or two."

As the death toll rose, a temporary morgue was set up at the Feria Valencia convention centre on the outskirts of Valencia city, emergency services said, and the first bodies started to arrive early on Friday.

The number of deaths has prompted anger as well as grief in Spain, with some people accusing authorities of being poorly prepared and not having warned people soon enough about the dangers posed by the storm.

Valencia resident Hector Bolivar, 65, questioned why a text message alert was only sent out at 8 p.m. when the heavy rain had begun several hours earlier.

Mazon has said all protocols for disaster management were followed and that authorities had begun warning people from Sunday.

The death toll is the highest from floods in Europe since 1970, when 209 people died in Romania.

Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.

"Regarding these environmental catastrophes, we pray for the people of the Iberian Peninsula, especially the Valencian Community, swept away by the storm," Pope Francis said on Friday as he led prayers in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.