Tributes, flowers as world grieves Queen

Queen Elizabeth stands during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London on November 12, 2006. Photo: Reuters

As world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death aged 96, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe also paid their own respects to a woman who had been the face of her nation for more than 70 years.

On a rainy London night, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace, in central London, some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates. There were similar scenes outside the queen's Windsor Castle home. Black cabs lined up outside the palace to pay homage to the Queen.

Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and the city's Canary Wharf financial district, and also across the Atlantic in New York's Times Square. Flowers were laid outside the British Consulate General in New York.

At Tea & Sympathy, a restaurant selling classic British favourites in New York, people came for a cup of tea as a way of paying their respects.

"It's like your mom died, because we've grown up with her, and her family," said Tea & Sympathy owner Nicky Perry. "I've had so many people turn up here today in floods of tears. Men. Americans."

In Washington, the U.S. flag was lowered to half staff to mark the passing of a monarch whose legacy President Joe Biden said "will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world".

Her death was also marked in European cities.

In Berlin, flowers and candles were laid outside the British Embassy, while in Venice "God Save the Queen", the British national anthem, was played outside the Italian city's Festival Buildings.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark at the stroke of midnight in a tribute to the Queen.

In Brazil, the giant statue of Christ the Redeemer overlooking Rio de Janeiro was lit up in the red, blue and white of the United Kingdom's flag, while Australia announced plans to illuminate the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

At the US Open in New York, tennis fans and players held a moment of silence before the start of the women's semi-final between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and France's Caroline Garcia.

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in Londan after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had died. Photo: Reuters

Reaction from world leaders and

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes.

"The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND JILL BIDEN

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement. "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage", adding:

"I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."

POPE FRANCIS

"I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth."

COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL PATRICIA SCOTLAND

"Her Majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her. During her reign she travelled more than any monarch in history, visiting every part of our family of nations.

"The growth and vibrancy of our modern Commonwealth is a credit to her and testament to her dedication, wisdom and leadership."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother."

"The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary."

A man places flowers outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Reuters

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end."

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole."

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI

"Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere."

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

Erdogan said he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

"Queen Elizabeth ... played an extremely important role in the peace and prosperity of the world. In 1975, she visited Japan and contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-Britain relations.

"(Her death) is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community."

SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

"She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."

TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN

Tsai expressed "deep condolences" for the death. Her office said: "Taiwan and the United Kingdom are united in their gratitude for the Queen's lifelong contribution to world peace and prosperity; Taiwan will also work with the United Kingdom to continue to work hard for common ideals and values."