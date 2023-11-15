Tropical cyclone strengthens near Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Mal has intensified into a category 3 system, the Fiji Meteorological Service says.

It said the cyclone was moving in a south-southeast direction, closer to the Fiji Group, at about 23kmh.

On its current projected path, the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, western and southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands were at greatest risk of getting gale to storm force winds, the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Power outages were reported in Nadi, and local media had reports of heavy rain in parts of the Western Division.

There were eight active evacuation centres with more than 290 people taking shelter by Tuesday evening (local time).

At 5am on Wednesday, Mal was about 155km southwest of Nadi and was showing signs of weakening within the following few hours, Fiji Metservice said.

Forecaster Samisoni Waqavakatoga said the cyclone was expected to continue to weaken further as it continued tracking south southeast.

"It will stay in open seas and will rapidly weaken."

He said the worst conditions were expected over the western division, with gale and storm force winds.

Waqavakatoga said gusts in the most affected areas were expected to reach 157kmh and average winds would have been between 67kmh to 111kmh.

At one site on Viti Levu island more than 20mm of rain was recorded between 3am to 4am on Wednesday.